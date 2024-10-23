Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 3,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.