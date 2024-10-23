Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 3,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.
