Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 549,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

