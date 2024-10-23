Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.100-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

