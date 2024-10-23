Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.33. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,074,365 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,268,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8,389.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,222,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

