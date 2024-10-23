Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

