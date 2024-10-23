Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,057,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 400,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver X Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 67.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0459662 EPS for the current year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

