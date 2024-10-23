Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 32024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

