SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.81. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 456,822 shares.
SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
