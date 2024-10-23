SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.81. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 456,822 shares.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.