Spring Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 5.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 31.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 192.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 500.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $1,096.30. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,014.76 and a 200-day moving average of $965.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,129.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

