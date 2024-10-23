Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 38,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

