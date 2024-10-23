Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in AON by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.46.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

