Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.