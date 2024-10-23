Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 6,360 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $12,722,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

