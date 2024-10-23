Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.