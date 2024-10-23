Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.34 and last traded at $96.47. Approximately 746,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,352,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

