Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.