Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $218,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 635,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,258,000 after purchasing an additional 237,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $927.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $908.57. 314,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,734. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $878.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

