StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

