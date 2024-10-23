StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Stericycle stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Stericycle by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $6,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 233.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.