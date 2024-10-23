StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %
Stericycle stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
