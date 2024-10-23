Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Stoneridge has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.18-0.28 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

SRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

