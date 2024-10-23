Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stride Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $19.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

