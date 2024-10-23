Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $226,000 in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKMC. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,386,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,617,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $104.15.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

