Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 9,476 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.