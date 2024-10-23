Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.