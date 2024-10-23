Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 230 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $16,026,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

