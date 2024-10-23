Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 10,459,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,446,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

