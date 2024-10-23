Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

