Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lessened by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $3,099,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 375.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

