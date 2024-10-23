Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tanger by 5.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

