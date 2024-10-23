On October 23, 2024, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) released its financial results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing these financial results. The full press release can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K SEC Filing for this date.

It is important to note that the company does not consider this press release or its content in Item 2.02 to be a filed document under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they to be subject to the liabilities defined in that section. Additionally, they will not be incorporated by reference into filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically referenced in such a filing.

In line with reporting requirements, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation also disclosed its financial statements and exhibits within the filing. The press release of October 23, 2024, was made available as part of Item 2.02 – “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.”

Included in the exhibits section of the filing are the press release issued by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation on October 23, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1) and the Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104), which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Darrell C. Sherman, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, signed the document on behalf of the company on October 23, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

