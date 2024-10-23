Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Temenos Stock Performance
TMSNY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. 8,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534. Temenos has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.
Temenos Company Profile
