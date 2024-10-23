Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after buying an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,697,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,134,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

