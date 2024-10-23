Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 233,275 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
