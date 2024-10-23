Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.