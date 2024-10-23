Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 30,366 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 289.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

