Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

