Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

