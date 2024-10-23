TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.63. 3,536,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,926,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

