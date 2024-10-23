TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.29. 309,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,401. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

