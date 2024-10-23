TFG Advisers LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.07. The stock had a trading volume of 122,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.