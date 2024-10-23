TFG Advisers LLC Has $590,000 Position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 52.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 5.1 %

FORTY traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

