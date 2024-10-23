TFG Advisers LLC Invests $289,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $200.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $195.96. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $230.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.