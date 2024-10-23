TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 751 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 439,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,263. The stock has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.75.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

