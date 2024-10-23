Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.35-$22.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4-$43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.89 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.350-22.070 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $15.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.69. The stock had a trading volume of 853,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,959. The company has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

