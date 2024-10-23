Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Transocean has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.