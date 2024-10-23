TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.17 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 315955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

