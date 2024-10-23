Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.