Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $859,334.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Insiders own 3.75% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

