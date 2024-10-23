TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.62. Approximately 1,978 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.69.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
