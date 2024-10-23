Truist Financial Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 319,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after buying an additional 684,676 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,101,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,191,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,516,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,726,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

