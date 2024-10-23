U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 176,840 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 176,840 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $54,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 989,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

